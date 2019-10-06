Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of RPMT opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. Rego Payment Architectures has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.28.

Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

About Rego Payment Architectures

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company that delivers an online and mobile payment platform solution for families in the United States and Europe. Its system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds, and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving on a mobile device, as well as online through its Web portal.

