Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Lowers Stock Position in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 27.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter valued at $239,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $261,339.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,104.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $95,001.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,904 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,403. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TCMD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.74. The company had a trading volume of 120,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,568. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.01. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $76.63.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.60 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.05%. Tactile Systems Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

