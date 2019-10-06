Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.04.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at $41,299,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 12,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $168,541.78. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,716,908 shares of company stock worth $55,473,703. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.01. 33,435,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,057,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.