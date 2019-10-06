Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.41. 3,872,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604,301. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $94.53 and a twelve month high of $141.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.78. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

In other news, Director Gary L. Lauer sold 9,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total transaction of $1,355,120.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,173.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Hook sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $816,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,343.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,737 shares of company stock valued at $44,517,690 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush set a $150.00 price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

