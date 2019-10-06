Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 193.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 159.1% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 1,456,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,794,000 after purchasing an additional 894,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 418.1% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,741,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,430,947. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $43.95 and a twelve month high of $60.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.70.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.3301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

