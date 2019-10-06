Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 1,807 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIY. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 71.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MIY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,982. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $14.54.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

About Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

