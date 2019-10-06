Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 3,289 Shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Autohome were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the second quarter valued at $958,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the second quarter valued at $1,718,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the second quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 9.0% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATHM shares. Benchmark downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Macquarie set a $105.00 price target on Autohome and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Autohome in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.10 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autohome currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.51.

NYSE ATHM traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,648. Autohome Inc has a 12 month low of $61.43 and a 12 month high of $117.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.38. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Autohome had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Autohome Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

