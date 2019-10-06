Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 526 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in American Water Works by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,771,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,017,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,786,029,000 after purchasing an additional 827,507 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,360,000. Mirova increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2,355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 428,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 410,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,370,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,964,000 after purchasing an additional 259,864 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $470,570.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,358.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $1,291,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,162.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,065. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.20.

AWK traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.78. 814,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,509. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.05. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $85.89 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.09.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

