Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Rekor Systems stock remained flat at $$2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,068. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. Rekor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 1,028.10%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rekor Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

