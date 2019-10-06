Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Remark from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital set a $5.00 price objective on Remark and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

NASDAQ:MARK remained flat at $$1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 103,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,285. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. Remark has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $43.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.96.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Remark will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remark in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Remark in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Remark in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

