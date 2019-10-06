Repme Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (RPM)

Repme (CURRENCY:RPM) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Repme token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Token Store. Over the last seven days, Repme has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Repme has a total market capitalization of $106,541.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Repme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00192222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.79 or 0.01035007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00027753 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00090105 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Repme

Repme was first traded on February 24th, 2018. Repme’s total supply is 99,999,999,556 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,042,311,298 tokens. Repme’s official website is repme.io. Repme’s official Twitter account is @repmeio. The official message board for Repme is medium.com/@repmedapp.

Buying and Selling Repme

Repme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Repme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Repme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Repme using one of the exchanges listed above.

