Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RFP. CIBC raised Resolute Forest Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Resolute Forest Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $9.00 price target on Resolute Forest Products and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.59. 129,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Resolute Forest Products has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Randall C. Benson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $75,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFP. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 588.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 429,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 366,880 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 5.8% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 5,526,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after buying an additional 305,017 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 44.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 236,138 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 3,131.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 193,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 77.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 139,565 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

