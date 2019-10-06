Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) to announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.27. Retail Properties of America also posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $118.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.22 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

RPAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Retail Properties of America in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 8,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $90,013.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,791.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAI. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 34.1% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $12.50. 2,221,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 64.08%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

