Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.60. The stock had a trading volume of 949,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.78. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $44.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average is $40.15.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.07%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 23,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $984,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,548.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,183,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,137 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8,836.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,593,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,677 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,091.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,515,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,905,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,746,000 after purchasing an additional 929,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7,328.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 456,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 450,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

