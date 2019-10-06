Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $529.95 Million

Analysts predict that Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) will announce sales of $529.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $536.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $523.89 million. Rexnord reported sales of $524.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.98 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded Rexnord from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 120,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

RXN traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 448,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,989. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.58. Rexnord has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

