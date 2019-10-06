Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Rexnord alerts:

RXN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.09. 448,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,989. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Rexnord’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rexnord will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXN. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.