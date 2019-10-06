Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp stock remained flat at $$10.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,144. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 28,087 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 659,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 102,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 159,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc provides banking services to customers in the central Hudson Valley region of New York State. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans.

