RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on RigNet in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

RNET stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,001. RigNet has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). RigNet had a negative return on equity of 34.33% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in RigNet by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RigNet during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of RigNet by 7.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of RigNet by 31.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of RigNet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

