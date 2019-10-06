Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Earns “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.77.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.14. 1,634,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,925. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average is $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $64.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the second quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the second quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 238.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 234.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

