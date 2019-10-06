River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires New Shares in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 43.1% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 356,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after buying an additional 107,536 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fortive by 35.2% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 10,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Fortive by 4.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 423,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,554,000 after buying an additional 16,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 13.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,435,332.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $89.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.85.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 38.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FTV shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 target price on Fortive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.77.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.