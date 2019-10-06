River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 2,550 Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 37.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 40,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 455,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,349,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 25.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $409,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,982,901.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $1,816,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,194.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,653 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $2.07 on Friday, reaching $97.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,015,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,774. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $79.01 and a twelve month high of $97.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.78.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

