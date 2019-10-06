River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Makes New $145,000 Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,729 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $81.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,290,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,223. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $88.76. The stock has a market cap of $144.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $4,020,821.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,322,860.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $5,720,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,562 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,497 shares of company stock worth $15,701,810 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

