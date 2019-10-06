River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Makes New $276,000 Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $115.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.78 and a twelve month high of $116.59.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Buckingham Research set a $116.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $112,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,379,315 shares in the company, valued at $267,363,626.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $453,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,386,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,326,367.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $1,208,850 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

