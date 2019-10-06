River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Makes New $86,000 Investment in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPK. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth about $1,704,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth about $585,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3,829.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,704,000 after buying an additional 109,779 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $236,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,858 shares of company stock valued at $269,817. 4.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPK shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Monday, June 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.81.

Chesapeake Utilities stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.83. The company had a trading volume of 64,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,104. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $77.20 and a 12-month high of $97.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 48.94%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

