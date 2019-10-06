RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

RMR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. CIBC upgraded RMR Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded RMR Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.41. 47,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,026. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.21. RMR Group has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $89.35.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $143.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.10 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RMR Group will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 333.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 104.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in RMR Group by 1,161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in RMR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in RMR Group by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

