Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.73.

WWE traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.25. 1,429,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,371. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.45. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $100.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 1.31.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $268.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $299,847.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 4,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $276,323.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,237.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,047 shares of company stock worth $17,794,397 in the last ninety days. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

