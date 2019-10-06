Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NLY. ValuEngine cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.07.

NYSE NLY remained flat at $$8.66 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,759,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,193,902. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.40.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. The business had revenue of $177.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

