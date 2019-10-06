Royal Bank of Canada Raises CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Price Target to GBX 125

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a research report report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CMCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMC Markets currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 108 ($1.41).

CMC Markets stock traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 117.80 ($1.54). 363,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,581. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 89.49. The firm has a market cap of $340.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90. CMC Markets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 74.30 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141.20 ($1.85).

In other news, insider David Fineberg sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22), for a total value of £5,394 ($7,048.22).

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

