Royal Bank of Canada Trims Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Target Price to $53.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Smartsheet to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE SMAR traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.51. 3,822,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739,824. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.81. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $55.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $64.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $757,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $5,250,150.00. Insiders sold 604,816 shares of company stock worth $27,708,530 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 240.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 76.9% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

