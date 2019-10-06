Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.30.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,741. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $89.48 and a twelve month high of $131.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.55 and a 200-day moving average of $115.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a 0.70000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $1,138,573.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $2,204,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,370,630.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,518 shares of company stock worth $7,625,374. 13.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,658,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 33,994 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.