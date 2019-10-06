Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RGLD. CIBC cut Royal Gold from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Royal Gold from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Royal Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Royal Gold stock traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.86. 413,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,459. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 88.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.08.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.10%.

In other news, Director William M. Hayes sold 18,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,296,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 46,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $5,802,156.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,603 shares of company stock valued at $11,107,708 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Royal Gold by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Royal Gold by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Royal Gold by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

