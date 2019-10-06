RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

RPT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 378,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,245. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.69. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $57.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in RPT Realty by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 23,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 154,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

