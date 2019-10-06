SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAEX remained flat at $$1.60 on Wednesday. 45,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,713. SAExploration has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAExploration during the second quarter worth $58,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAExploration by 286.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 102,679 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAExploration by 99.6% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 240,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 119,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SAExploration during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of SAExploration by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 620,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SAExploration

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

