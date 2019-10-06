SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Hits $0.0546 on Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0546 or 0.00000677 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $141.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 17% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.87 or 0.00879275 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00033125 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00211301 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005824 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00072254 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004130 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

