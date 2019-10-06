SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.27.

SAGE Therapeutics stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.40. 290,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.00 and a quick ratio of 16.00. SAGE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $193.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.86.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Frates sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $1,284,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 37.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 11.5% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $279,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,464,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

