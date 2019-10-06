SaluS Price Reaches $10.65 on Major Exchanges (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. One SaluS coin can now be purchased for $10.65 or 0.00131037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Upbit. Over the last seven days, SaluS has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SaluS has a market cap of $10.78 million and approximately $1,715.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00033705 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00072164 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000931 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,142.14 or 1.00081849 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000626 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

