Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.53. 960,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,734. The company has a market cap of $997.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 438.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

