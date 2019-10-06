Sartorius AG (FRA:SRT3) Receives €146.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sartorius AG (FRA:SRT3) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €146.50 ($170.35).

SRT3 has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nord/LB set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Warburg Research set a €184.00 ($213.95) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

FRA SRT3 traded up €4.90 ($5.70) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €165.20 ($192.09). The company had a trading volume of 72,239 shares. Sartorius has a fifty-two week low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a fifty-two week high of €124.70 ($145.00). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €173.59 and its 200 day moving average is €171.35.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

