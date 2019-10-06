Scala (XLA) Reaches One Day Volume of $8.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last week, Scala has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Scala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, TradeOgre and STEX. Scala has a market capitalization of $262,703.00 and $8.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00193066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.01022189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00090430 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala's total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala's official message board is medium.com/scala-network. Scala's official website is scalaproject.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

