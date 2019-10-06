Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schlumberger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays upgraded Schlumberger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.88. 10,451,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,529,709. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $63.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. Schlumberger’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 14,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,703,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087,455 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Schlumberger by 14,241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,921,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,571,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,662,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,477,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

