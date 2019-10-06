Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SCHN. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Macquarie set a $23.00 price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,323. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $535.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.36. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $18.68 and a one year high of $28.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 255,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 14.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.