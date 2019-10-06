Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COR. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 201.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on COR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total value of $80,842.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 2,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $217,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,515.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 806,504 shares of company stock worth $89,305,107. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $121.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. CoreSite Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $82.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.45.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $142.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.85 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.44%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

See Also: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.