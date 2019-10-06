Schroder Investment Management Group Has $139,000 Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 177,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.79.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $36.41 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average is $40.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 175.45% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

