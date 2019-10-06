Schroder Investment Management Group Has $223,000 Holdings in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,186 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $28,209,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Lantheus by 21.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,989,000 after purchasing an additional 390,644 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 24.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,784,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,496,000 after purchasing an additional 348,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lantheus by 41.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,034,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,584,000 after purchasing an additional 304,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 52.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 645,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 223,029 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lantheus alerts:

In other news, Director Tudor Brown sold 20,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $510,292.17. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 25,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $541,660.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,681,119.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,024 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,496 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LNTH opened at $19.74 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $766.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

LNTH has been the subject of several research reports. CJS Securities upgraded Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Lantheus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.