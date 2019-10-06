Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter worth about $5,163,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,718,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 96.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 73,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 36,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 44.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $86.14 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.10 and a 1 year high of $91.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 3,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,279.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Hicks sold 2,176 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $185,395.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,376 shares of company stock valued at $467,317 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBSI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

