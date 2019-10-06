Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 246,913 Shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 94.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 246,913 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEN. Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 91.1% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,388,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,503 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 482.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,303,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after buying an additional 1,079,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 563.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 608,012 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 112.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 489,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 259,236 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the second quarter valued at $2,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEN opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $610.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tenneco Inc has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $41.61.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Letham acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,377.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason M. Hollar acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,041.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 90,000 shares of company stock worth $848,600. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tenneco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Tenneco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

