Scorum Coins (SCR) Price Down 21.2% Over Last Week

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Scorum Coins has a market capitalization of $186,688.00 and $26,653.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded down 21.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00192091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.73 or 0.01027947 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026603 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00090943 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scorum Coins Coin Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en.

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

Scorum Coins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.