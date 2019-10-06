Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) vs. China Natural Resources (NYSE:CHNR) Head to Head Review

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) and China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seabridge Gold and China Natural Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$15.38 million ($0.26) -49.15 China Natural Resources N/A N/A -$900,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Seabridge Gold and China Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seabridge Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 China Natural Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seabridge Gold presently has a consensus target price of $25.40, suggesting a potential upside of 98.75%. Given Seabridge Gold’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Seabridge Gold is more favorable than China Natural Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Seabridge Gold and China Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seabridge Gold N/A -3.37% -3.07% China Natural Resources N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of China Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of China Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Seabridge Gold has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Natural Resources has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Natural Resources beats Seabridge Gold on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. China Natural Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feishang Group Limited.

