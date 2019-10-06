Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Shares of SBCF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.93. 120,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,946. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.99. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.44 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 83,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.