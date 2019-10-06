SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. The company also offers orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut SeaSpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Sunday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaSpine has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.87. 50,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,210. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,645,000 after buying an additional 74,877 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 892,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 87,743 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 577,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

